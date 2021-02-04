Olivia Newton-John says she's "feeling great" amid stage 4 cancer battle

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John says she is “feeling great” and had nothing but positive news to share about her ongoing cancer battle.

Newton-John, who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2017, says she continues to count her blessings as she heads into a very busy 2021.

Talking with People in a story published Wednesday, the Grease star chatted about her upcoming plans and marveled, “I’m so lucky to still be doing all these things… I don’t think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed.”

Two things on the calendar that Newton-John, is really looking forward to are her upcoming duets album and her daughter’s wedding.

Chloe Lattanzi is planning a “small wedding” with fiancé James Driskill later this year.

The Hollywood Walk of Famer cannot wait to see her daughter in a wedding dress. She shares Chloe with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

“She is my reason to be,” said Newton-John, 72, who says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only strengthened their bond.

The singer also tapped Chloe to join her on her latest single, “Window in the Wall,” which will be featured on her upcoming duets album.

Olivia also expressed how thankful she is for her husband John Easterling, who launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in her honor. The organization works closely with researchers looking into the benefits of herbal remedies for cancer patients.

“I’m very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge,” the four-time Grammy Award winner smiled. “Now he’s growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.