Olivia Culpo said she would have married Nick Jonas

Before he married Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dated model Olivia Culpo. The two parted ways in 2015 after two years of dating — and Olivia is finally letting fans know what it was like.

﻿People ﻿obtained clips of TLC’s The Culpo Sisters, which include Olivia begrudgingly speaking about her past romance.

“Do I have to talk about that?” she asked. She was seemingly egged on by producers and continued, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

Olivia, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012 — America’s first winner since 1997 — opened up about the effect that relationship had on her. “I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love,” she reminisced. “That was great, right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

Olivia said her “whole identity was in him” and confessed her experience is “a very common story of a young person in love.”

“I thought we were going to get married,” she added. “I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to pay my rent?’ I couldn’t even afford my groceries.”

Olivia said of the breakup, “It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

She has since found love with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

