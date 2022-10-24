Oliver at Bellevue Opera

The production is set for November 11th, one problem, all the costumes have been stolen.

In just a couple weeks the Bellevue Opera is scheduled to draw the curtain for their rendition of “Oliver,” but the show is in jeopardy after the group discovered a theft.

The performance group’s storage locker was broken into and all of the costumers for the show were stolen.

Now the production manager is asking the community for help, because she knows how much this show means to everyone involved.

Sara Wagner, the production manager for Bellevue Opera (formerly Lyric Opera Northwest), started a GoFundMe hoping the community can help raise $1,000 to replace the costumes. There’s not much time left to save the show!