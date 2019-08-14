Credit: pdb1 | BigStockPhoto.com

Ohio Buckeyes Try to Trademark the word… “THE”

August 14, 2019

I’d already be in violation of their “trademark” just based on my headline.  I mean it is THE most used word in THE English language.  Shoot… two more violations.  I better start mowing lawns to make THE extra cash.  Doh!

I get that a lot of us here in THE Great Northwest can’t agree Dawgs vs. Cougs… so can’t we just all agree THE Ohio State University kinda’ sucks?  Ha, ha, ha.

