Ohio Buckeyes Try to Trademark the word… “THE”

I’d already be in violation of their “trademark” just based on my headline. I mean it is THE most used word in THE English language. Shoot… two more violations. I better start mowing lawns to make THE extra cash. Doh!

.@OhioStAthletics is seeking a trademark on one of the most common words in the English language. https://t.co/9RU8b2nCRO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 14, 2019

I get that a lot of us here in THE Great Northwest can’t agree Dawgs vs. Cougs… so can’t we just all agree THE Ohio State University kinda’ sucks? Ha, ha, ha.