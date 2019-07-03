Oh Social Media, Why Do You Do This To Us??

The viral video of a woman taking a carton of ice cream OUT of the freezer at a grocery store, licking it, the putting it back IN the freezer proves that the world is NOT a better place because of social media. There I said it.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Me, me, me… Everybody look at me. Yeah… I’m looking at you doing something stupid that SHOULD be a felony. Remember when you had to do things high in character to get noticed in the world? No, me neither.

I LOVE ice cream… it’s one of my favorite things. But I’ve always managed to get it paid for and OUT of the store before I attempted to enjoy it. Let’s be honest… I didn’t make it far out of the store. But at least it was legally MINE!