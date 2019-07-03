Credit: BigStockPhoto

Oh Social Media, Why Do You Do This To Us??

July 3, 2019

The viral video of a woman taking a carton of ice cream OUT of the freezer at a grocery store, licking it, the putting it back IN the freezer proves that the world is NOT a better place because of social media.  There I said it.

 

Me, me, me… Everybody look at me.  Yeah… I’m looking at you doing something stupid that SHOULD be a felony.  Remember when you had to do things high in character to get noticed in the world?  No, me neither.

I LOVE ice cream… it’s one of my favorite things.  But I’ve always managed to get it paid for and OUT of the store before I attempted to enjoy it.  Let’s be honest… I didn’t make it far out of the store.  But at least it was legally MINE!

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
