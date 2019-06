Oh Mortimer Not The Pacifier Again

A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise when a bulldog was brought in because he stopped eating.

The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog’s stomach.

Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from Shanahan’s two children over the course of months.

The pacifiers were removed without surgery and Mortimer has fully recovered and is back at home.

