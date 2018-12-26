Oh Christmas tree, how do I get rid of thee?

Need a way to get rid of your holiday decoration, but don’t want to throw it away in the landfill when it could go to good use? Donate your tree(s) to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) this holiday season!

On January 5th, the scouts will be picking up the trees around Sammamish, including the Issaquah Highlands, Bellevue and Bremerton areas, and Kitsap County for free. Put your holiday greens, trees or wreaths on your residential curb (not by a dumpster), with a note attached stating you want it to be donated to the BSA.

Make sure also take off any decorations including tinsel, hooks and/or nails, and ornaments. The Scouts cannot reuse with these items on the greens.

Have an artificial tree? The BSA in the Seattle area can’t reuse the trees, but can still accept donations. This is encouraged, but not required for your tree pick-up. If donating, attach a letter with your check donation made out to the BSA and attach.

The city of Seattle will also pick up your holiday greens, wreaths and trees for free starting Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Simply leave your holiday greens on your curb, next to your trash or recycling containers. Remove all decorations and cut trees into 4-foot increments or shorter. That way it’s much easier for your disposal workers to gather them into the trucks. Trunks should not exceed 4 inches in diameter.

For more information, visit your local BSA in WA websites.

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg

