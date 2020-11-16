Oh, Canada! Shawn Mendes X Justin Bieber collab coming on Friday

Shawn Mendes: Glen Luchford; Justin Bieber: CrownMedia/MEGA/GC Images

It’s official: The long-awaited, long-rumored collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber is arriving this week.

Shawn announced the news on his social media on Monday, along with a 13-second video clip of haunting-sounding music. “#MONSTER friday nov 20th @justinbieber. Next single from #WONDER,” he wrote.

Shawn had hinted at some kind of collaboration with a post on his Instagram Stories that showed him wearing a “Drew” sweatshirt: Drew is the name of Justin’s clothing brand.

In addition to them both being Canadian, Shawn and Justin have something else in common: They both got their start in music posting cover versions on YouTube.

One of Shawn’s most popular postings, however, was on the now-defunct platform Vine: It was a cover of Justin’s “As Long As You Love Me.” That started his career, and he was subsequently discovered thanks to his popularity on Vine.





By Andrea Dresdale

