He’s a SUPERSTAR and he didn’t even know what a meme was.

Personally I was appalled when I first heard stirrings of Bernie meme’s.

Are they making fun of an elderly gentleman?

But apparently he is taking it all in stride and is very happy for

the attention it brought to the teacher that made the mittens for him.

I jumped on board with my sister when she sent me a link where you can

put your address in and Bernie shows up at your house.

I have enjoyed all the meme’s, I haven’t laughed this hard in well almost a year.

Thank you Bernie for being a good sport.

