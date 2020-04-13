“Officer, I was only speeding because I didn’t want the coronavirus to catch me”

GoodLifeStudio/iStock(LONDON) — Ah, isn’t it great that even in the middle of a global pandemic, people still offer newsworthy excuses as to why they decided to speed down the freeway? Take it from some dude in Surrey, England who drummed up a topical-yet-pathetic excuse for developing a lead foot.

Newsweek reports that the unnamed gentleman was caught speeding down the M25 motorway last week at speeds touching 130 mph.

What excuse did this poor soul offer to officers once he was pulled over? “‘I thought the faster I went the less chance I would catch coronavirus,” he reportedly said.

Obviously, police didn’t buy it and sent him off to court to settle a hefty traffic ticket.

Apparently, speeding has been on the rise over the globe due to quieter roads now that non-essential businesses have shuttered to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Because there’s fewer workers on the road, including heavy advisories against non-essential travel, some believe that now’s the perfect time to test how fast their cars can go.

