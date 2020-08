Will asked his brother Joe to be his best man with a message in a bottle.

Being a best man or maid of honor is quite a role.

Your loved one recognizes you as their number one bud,

the person who they are first to run to when they’re feeling down.

The number-one slot is often reserved for siblings, but for many,

a best friend fits that role just as well.

These two siblings, however, win the award for the greatest two-man wedding party.

Full Story and video: HERE