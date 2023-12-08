Oddspedia wants to pay one NFL fan $10,000 to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

That’s $10,000 for your services to football.
Do you want to fly over for the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas and party on the Strip? Do you care about what color of Gatorade will be thrown over the winning coach?
Oddspedia is looking to hire an Official Novelty Bets Analyst for Super Bowl LVIII. One lucky NFL fan will be paid $10,000 to jet off to Sin City for the best Super Bowl weekend ever.
In return, Oddspedia want the die-hard football fan to answer the big questions on the Super Bowl novelty markets. The winning applicant would be paid a generous $10,000 to cover:
- Was the coin toss heads or tails?
- Did the national anthem time go over or under?
- What was Ushers’ first song at the half time show?
- What colour of Gatorade was poured over the winning Head Coach?