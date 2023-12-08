Oddspedia wants to pay one NFL fan $10,000 to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

cphoto \Bigstock

That’s $10,000 for your services to football.

Do you want to fly over for the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas and party on the Strip? Do you care about what color of Gatorade will be thrown over the winning coach?

One lucky NFL fan will be paid $10,000 to jet off to Sin City for the best Super Bowl weekend ever. Oddspedia is looking to hire an Official Novelty Bets Analyst for Super Bowl LVIII to jet off to Sin City for the best Super Bowl weekend ever.

In return, Oddspedia want the die-hard football fan to answer the big questions on the Super Bowl novelty markets. The winning applicant would be paid a generous $10,000 to cover: