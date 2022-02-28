Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Octomom has Eight Teenagers Now

They Turned 13!!!

Happy 13th Birthday to  Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai!

“Octomom” Nadya Suleman is celebrating her kids’ newest milestone. The 46-year-old wished her octuplets a happy 13th birthday on Friday with what appears to be a never-before-seen throwback photo of her and the children posing together. Suleman, who now goes by Natalie, praised the youngsters on Instagram in a heartfelt post noting how proud she is to see them all reach their teen years as “some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known.”

Full Story: HERE

