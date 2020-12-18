"Obsessed": Lady Gaga is jamming out to Ariana Grande's new album

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on her album Chromatica, and scored a number-one hit with “Rain on Me” — so it’s only right that Gaga should support Ariana’s latest effort.

On her Instagram Stories, Gaga, sporting lilac-colored hair, posted a photo of herself jamming out to the song “Six Thirty,” from Ariana’s album Positions. She wrote, “Love you gurl @ArianaGrandee OBSESSED WITH NEW ALBUM EXCUSE ME B**CH ILYSM.”

Gaga’s caption is a reference to excuse me, i love you, Ariana’s Netflix concert film, which arrives on Monday on the streaming service. Gaga said in August that she and Ariana are “truly soul sisters.”

In other Gaga news, fans are convinced from her recent comments on social media that she plans to release the song “Sour Candy” — a collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK — as the next single from Chromatica, and that she plans to launch a skin care line through her Haus Labs brand.

However, one thing we definitely know is coming is a line of Chromatica-inspired pink Oreo cookies with green filling. They will be here in January, and if you’re wondering if they taste as unusual as they look, the answer’s no: According to the New York Times, they’re vanilla-flavored.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.