NYC non-profit to deliver 140K shelf-stable meals to city’s most vulnerable amid COVID-19

April 17, 2020

God’s Love We Deliver (pictured: GLWD staffer Kristine)(NEW YORK) — As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, local charity organizations have been stepping up to do their part for the city’s most vulnerable.

God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit that delivers medically tailored meals to sick clients, is undertaking a massive volunteer effort this weekend to feed those at the greatest risk for COVID-19.

Around 150 volunteers will join GLWD staff to deliver 140,000 shelf-stable emergency meals to meet 14 days worth of clients’ daily nutritional needs. They’ll be serving those in need across New York City, as well as Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties in New York and Hudson County, New Jersey.

The effort begins Saturday with a special packing session to ready the meals.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, check out GLWD.org.

