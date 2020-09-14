Seth Blog

NWS: Less of a Chance Smoke Will Clear From Seattle Skies This Week

The system that was moving toward us has weakened a bit.  Now there’s less chance the smokey skies will clear.  I’ve never wished for rain so hard in my life!

I was heartbroken all weekend when I told my 8 year old he couldn’t spend much time outside.  He LOVES the outdoors… and, quite honestly, I like him in it.

Of course to most people, without serious health conditions, this is just an inconvenience to daily life and our amazing Pacific Northwest views.

Our thoughts remain with the poor folks who’ve lost their homes and the firefighters working SO hard to make sure that doesn’t continue to happen.

Thank you!