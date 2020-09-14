NWS: Less of a Chance Smoke Will Clear From Seattle Skies This Week

Photo Credit: Bigstock

The system that was moving toward us has weakened a bit. Now there’s less chance the smokey skies will clear. I’ve never wished for rain so hard in my life!

Early morning air quality readings. Most places very unhealthy or hazardous. Not posting latest smoke model run with model underestimating current smoke in the region. System offshore weakening today. Lesser chances for showers and lighter winds = little smoke improvement. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1s6OPmozaa — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 14, 2020

I was heartbroken all weekend when I told my 8 year old he couldn’t spend much time outside. He LOVES the outdoors… and, quite honestly, I like him in it.

Of course to most people, without serious health conditions, this is just an inconvenience to daily life and our amazing Pacific Northwest views.

Our thoughts remain with the poor folks who’ve lost their homes and the firefighters working SO hard to make sure that doesn’t continue to happen.

Thank you!