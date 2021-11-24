NW Canine Coalition – 3 Dogs Available

Meet Frito McNabb

Frito McNabb AKA MAC for short. He was abandoned at a park and ride in Washington State, with some coaxing and care he was “nabbed’ and brought to Valhalla to find his forever home. He’s now fully vetted and we’re learning more about him everyday.

He’s a happy guy, walks well on a leash, and overall a good dog. He needs a home that is patient and understanding of the fact that we may never know his history. He seems to be looking for his person. He doesn’t want to be outside alone for long periods of time, but does great inside. Loves car rides. Will definitely need a fenced yard as he tends to follow his nose.

Meet Frisko

Frisko is a very well-behaved pup who needs a temporary foster or forever adoptive home. He was an owner surrender to the rescue. Frisko was born in early 2015 (around 6.5 years old as of August 2021) and he is a rather compact 70 lbs, and will not grow any larger.

He is most likely a Siberian Husky and American Staffordshire Terrier mix, and is a very handsome dog with soft, medium length fur. Frisko is smart, super loyal, and cuddly. He will be a great addition to a family that’s experienced with larger dogs (ideally Huskies) and interested in training him.

Frisko would do well in a home with calm children 12 years and older. He would do best being the center of attention and the only child in the house hold.

Meet Kanga

KANGA is ~4 year old, 85 pound malamute. He thrives on adventure and would love an active adopter who will take him on adventures and give him plenty of play time!

Kanga is a loyal guy and will be a great companion for someone. He also LOVES the snow! His number one favorite activity (even more than walks and treats!) is going for car rides! He loves feeling the wind in his face through an open window (car surfing). Kanga is incredibly observant and curious.

Kanga’s comfort with people has grown significantly while in rescue. He does need a little time to build trust, but eventually he will follow you around and give you kisses! He is also quite affectionate and loyal to those he bonds with.

