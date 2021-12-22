NW Canine Coalition – 3 Dogs Available

Mr. Big is best described as a big lovable goober. Everyone who meets him falls in love with him, and his giant personality and goofy antics crack us up! His favorite activities are naps on the couch, car rides, trips to Home Depot, swimming, and rolling around in the grass.

He’s been with us for two years now, and while we all adore him, it’s about time to find his forever home!

This handsome man joined us in the PNW from Lake Charles, Louisiana. Unfortunately August was one of the many pups that lost their home after this past years hurricane season. August is about 2 years old and weighs approximately 60 lbs.

August is a very sweet and good natured boy. He has done well with all the pups he has met and loves people. He is crate and potty trained. August is doing well with basic training and will benefit from a family that will continue to help him with his manners.

Meet cutie pie Leela! She’s 9 years old, weighs 75 lbs, and has a heart full of love. She has medium energy so is totally happy to nap after her daily walks.

She has some favorite ways to spend her time with you; fetch, long walks, rope toys, being goofy and fun, kisses, and cuddles! She is a mellow girl in the home, well-behaved. She is smart and knows sit, shake (both paws!) and lay down. She is great on the leash.