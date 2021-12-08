NW Canine Coalition – 3 Dogs Available

Bo is a happy, handsome, fun, and cuddly pup. He LOVES to play. Tug? Yep. Fetch? You bet. He also loves to give kisses and is an expert cuddler. If Bo had a list of his favorite things to do, we are not sure which of these would be at the top of the list so his new family should be ready for tug, fetch, snuggles AND kisses.

Biscuit is a 2-year-old, 65-lb pit bull looking to be the baby of her family. She’s active girl and loves daily exercise, long walks & hiking. She has loads of hugs and kisses for you! She is potty trained.

Biscuit’s favorite activities include basking in the glow of her personal space heater, chasing her tail, cuddling with her people, playing with her rope, going on walks and going in the car for fun!

Frito/Firu is a rescue from the streets of Mexico City. He’s a curious, playful boy who is cautious with new people, but warms up quickly with women (takes a bit longer for men). Would recommend older, respectful children. He is very affectionate once he knows you are safe.

Frito is small/medium: about 40lbs. If you are a patient and tender person Firu/Frito may be the best friend you are looking for. He’s fully vaccinated, neutered, crate trained, and potty trained.