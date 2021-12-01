NW Canine Coalition – 2 Dogs Available

Moochie is a sweet wiggly boy who was found as a stray and is looking for his forever family. Moochie is around 12 months old as of August 2021 and has topped out at a very compact 70 lbs. He has short, glossy black fur, and only sheds moderately. He appears to be primarily Labrador Retriever mixed with American Staffordshire Terrier. He can put a smile on anyone’s face! : ) While he had one squabble with a grumpy dog that bullied him when first in the impound, he has got along swimmingly with the other friendly dogs at his foster family’s boarding facility and even gets along with cats!

Moochie is full of bounding, face-licking, squirmy-puppy energy! He needs space and he’d love to have a yard where he can run around and play, as well as a family that runs, takes long walks, or hikes. He loves fetch and would love chances to hang out with other dogs so that he remains well-socialized. His fosters have done a great job with his manners and his new home should also plan to continue consistent positive reinforcement training. He is kennel/crate trained, housebroken, and generally walks well on the leash but can be reactive to other dogs; out of excitement.

Haku was a return visitor to one of our amazing shelter partners and this most recent time his owners did not claim him, allowing the shelter to reach out to WAMAL to get him into an amazing furever home! He is underweight and was stressed in the shelter environment, though still did well with the staff. Haku would do best in a malamute experienced home and may do well with a canine companion. Once he settles in we expect he will be a wonderful companion, and even allowed our transporter to hold his paw while he rode shotgun! He walks well on leash and enjoyed laying down in the play yard and rubbing his body all over the grass! He is described by one of our volunteers as ‘a really cool guy’ and we could not agree more!

Haku enjoys treats and will sit for them (though he tries to protest with barking!) but then will sit and gladly gulps it down! It is good to see he is treat motivated as it will help him get back up to a healthy weight and also be a great bonding practice with his new family.