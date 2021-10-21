NW Canine Coalition

Meet Ellee

Ellee is a purebred Swiss Shepherd and isn’t she a beauty! She is currently being fostered by a family that has three other dogs of all sizes and she does great! Her favorite playmate is the lab – Ellee will play bow and bark to get him to play. She also loves her frisbee! She is also ecstatic to jump in the car for an outdoor adventure – walks, hikes and swimming!

Ellee has been around children as young as 5 years old and does great. Children must be respectful and comfortable around dogs. Since Ellee’s favorite past time is chasing squirrels, we are leaning towards cats not being a good fit for her.

No apartments. Fenced in yard required – 4ft or higher.

She is a verbal dog and will alert bark when people walk by the home. She is a sensitive, calm and observant. She would be happy with a family that are looking for an active, companion dog!

Meet Draco

Draco is such a fun guy! He loves car rides, fetch and any and all toys! He also loves to sun bathe in the backyard! He is also looking for a foster home! He would be happiest as the only pet in the home and children over 13 years old. He is low-medium energy and is fine with 30-40 minute play session and then he’ll be a perfectly lazy couch potato. He is housebroken and can be left, free roaming in the home while alone. He will need a 6 foot fenced in yard – no apartments. Draco is reactive to other dogs and will not be good as “the dog that goes everywhere” with you nor a good fit for dog parks, hikes, etc. He will be a great “home body” dog! Draco is very friendly when meeting new people and is cuddly and playful with his owners. He is a total love bug!

Meet Jessup

Are you looking for an adventure buddy? Jessup loves to go kayaking and go for hikes! Jessup is a 5 year old, Cattle Dog that is about 45 pounds. As your typical herding breed, Jessup is always ready for an adventure! He is also very person focused and would love to have an owner that is home most of the time and someone that would also be ready for some exploring! Having a fenced in yard will be required, no apartments.