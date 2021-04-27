NSYNC’s Joey Fatone proposes national “It’s Gonna Be May” holiday

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

May 1 is coming and every *NSYNC fan knows what that means: Thanks to Justin Timberlake‘s weird pronunciation on their hit “It’s Gonna Be Me,” the “It’s Gonna Be May” memes are circulating once again. *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone is ready…but he’d like to take it a step further.

“Yup, it’s coming! I’m waiting for them, they’re going to start fluttering in any minute,” Joey tells ABC Audio about the meme-palooza.

But, he adds, “I think there’s got to be a national holiday that we have to do with *NSYNC. Even if we never get back together as a group, there should be a national ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ holiday.”

“There should be a party around it!” he proposes. “We’ve been talking about doing it, actually: We want to do, like, an ‘*NSYNC-o de Mayo!'”

*NSYNC fans love when the guys post those memes — in fact, they love seeing them together, period. But Joey says if he, Lance Bass, JC Chasez or Chris Kirkpatrick get together on socials, it’s not because they’re trolling fans about a possible reunion.

“They just randomly happen…y’know, little fun things that we do every once in awhile when we’re…together, I think are hilarious,” he says. “We don’t know if they’re going to blow up or whatever. You know, a lot of people think that…[but] we just do it ’cause it’s fun!”

Sometimes, fans get the wrong message. Joey recalls that one time at Lance’s house when he noticed that Lance had a gold metal canister in the shape of a pineapple. They did a post where they pretended it was Chris — due to his bizarre pineapple-shaped hairdo.

“Of course, it blew up,” Joey laughs. “But the sad part was…people thought that [Chris] passed away and that was his urn!”

