NSYNC's Joey Fatone has advice for The Weeknd ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

KMazur/WireImage

Twenty years ago this Thursday, *NSYNC took the Super Bowl halftime stage in Tampa, Florida with Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.

As *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone looks back on that career milestone, he has some advice for this year’s halftime show performer, The Weeknd.

“What I would say to The Weeknd is enjoy and embrace the performance because it goes by so fast,” Joey tells Entertainment Tonight. “It really does. It’s one of those things of like you’re in a rush. The adrenaline is kicking in. It’s like you got to pull yourself out of it to go, ‘OK, this is what I’m here to do. Let’s have some fun with it.'”

He continued, “People get so tied up with what needs to happen or what needs to go on. Things happen, let it go, man. It’s a celebration.”

Joey’s got a new role at the Super Bowl this year. He’s starring in a new commercial for Heluva Good! Dips, giving people a chance to win a “virtual snacking buddy” to safely connect with friends while watching the Big Game.

Super Bowl LV airs Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.

