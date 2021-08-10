NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick doubts a joint tour with Backstreet Boys will ever happen

*NSYNC: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Backstreet Boys: Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Recently, various members of *NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys have either performed together or announced upcoming performances together. That’s led to talk that the long-dreamed-of joint tour with both boy bands could become a reality. But according to *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, it’s not likely to happen.

As previously reported, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Nick Carter and AJ McLean billed themselves as BackSYNC for a charity event in June; that same month, Chris and AJ performed together at yet another charity event. Meanwhile, Joey, AJ and Nick are teaming up with Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris for a four-night Las Vegas engagement starting August 19.

Just last month, both Nick and AJ said they were open to the idea of a joint tour. But Chris tells ABC Audio, “I think when it comes to the Backstreet/*NSYNC thing, it’s possible, but it’s…there’s just been a lot of coincidences lately that a lot of us have been performing with them.”

“For the most part, it could happen someday,” he hedges. “But I wouldn’t put it in anybody’s plans.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Looks like for now, fans will just have to enjoy these “coincidental” collabs, as Backstreet prepares for their upcoming Christmas residency in Vegas, and *NSYNC members keep teasing fans on social media with funny posts of them doing stuff together or celebrating their past.

