NSYNC fans, rejoice! New song, new JT movie have arrived

It’s a great day to be an *NSYNC fan. The group’s long-awaited reunion single, “Better Place,” has finally been released — and there’s a new Justin Timberlake movie streaming on Netflix.

“Better Place” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together, which hits theaters November 17. In it, Timberlake’s character, Branch, goes on a quest to reunite the boy band that he and his brothers used to be in. It’s no wonder Justin decided to reunite his *NSYNC brothers for their first new recording in more than 20 years.

While each *NSYNC member gets a chance to shine, Timberlake carries the chorus of the upbeat pop track, singing, “Just let me take you to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I’m so excited to see you excited.”

As for the new JT movie that’s now streaming, Reptile is a neo-noir crime thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone. Justin plays Will, a real estate agent whose girlfriend/colleague is murdered. The two fought the previous night, giving Will a motive — but in this film, everyone seems to have one.

Reptile director Grant Singer, who’s helmed music videos for The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, can’t say enough about Justin’s talents.

“He’s very special in many ways, primarily because he’s not just an actor. He’s not just a musician, he’s not just a singer. He’s, like, one of the greatest living entertainers,” Singer tells ABC Audio. “He’s, like, the most phenomenal dancer and performer. He’s like this very multifaceted … multidimensional renaissance man.”

“I’ve never seen Justin in this, in a role that’s so vulnerable,” Singer adds. “I thought he inhabited it so well. He brings such a nuance to it. It’s such an incredible performance.”

