NSYNC fan road trip movie will be scripted by 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom

KMazur/WireImage

Lance Bass‘ planned movie about *NSYNC superfans now has an Emmy-winner on board to write its script.

Variety reports that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom will write the film, which is based on the summer that real-life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington spent following *NSYNC on their final world tour.

Lance came up with the idea to make a movie inspired by the pair, and is producing the film. Bloom says in a statement, “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better. Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!”

Bloom won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy in 2016 for her role as Rebecca Bunch in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In 2018, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for one of the songs she wrote for the show.

In other Lance Bass news, he’ll be playing Rocky in a live stream performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show that’s taking place on Halloween — Saturday — as a benefit for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. If you’ve never seen the movie, Lance will essentially be running around singing in nothing but a gold bikini bottom.

The all-star performance will feature original Rocky Horror Picture Show icon Tim Curry, as well as, yes, Rachel Bloom, as well as Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Rumer Willis, Jason Alexander, David Arquette and many more.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.