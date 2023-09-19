NSYNC, Backtreet Boys and Boyz II Men members star in The Children’s Place holiday campaign

Courtesy The Children’s Place

OK, so we won’t be getting an *NSYNC reunion tour anytime soon, but this holiday season you’ll be able to see Lance Bass and Joey Fatone on TV in ads for The Children’s Place.

Joining Lance and Joey in the campaign are fellow boy band members AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The three-part campaign starts with “An Iconic Holiday Part 1,” which focuses on the guys and their children.

In the ad, Lance and Joey show up at a holiday party hosted by AJ and Wanya, and all the guys are shown having a great time with their individual children. At the end, all four guys unwrap microphones, then start striking boy-band poses while wearing matching PJs.

Of course, they’re all wearing The Children’s Place’s new Holiday collection, which includes graphic tees, matching family pajamas and more dressy ensembles. “Shop it all for the whole family,” says Joey. “Newborns, girls, boys” — “And daddies just like us,” finishes AJ.

