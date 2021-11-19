NSYNC, 98 Degrees, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, New Edition & O-Town members gather on ABC for ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’

Christopher Willard

Over the years, most boy bands eventually get around to recording a Christmas album — so why not bring all that holiday music together for one night?

A Very Boy Band Holiday, airing December 6 on ABC, will feature Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass of *NSYNC; Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees; Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block; and Bobby Brown and Michael Bivins of New Edition all performing classic tunes, as well as each group’s greatest holiday hits.

Surprise guests will drop by, and viewers will also hear a new original song called “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” performed by Joey Fatone and Wanya Morris. Plus, Joey McIntyre will team with his son Griffin to sing “This One’s For the Children.”

The special airs at 8 p.m. ET.

