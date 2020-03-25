Now what are we gonna do? Netflix hit with widespread outages

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Just as you’re getting accustomed to streaming the time away while in self-quarantine, more bad news: Netflix has been hit with widespread outages, Variety reports.

Quoting data from the website DownDetector, the trade reports user complaints of problems accessing the streaming service spiked around 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, with the highest concentrations of outages in the Northeast, Southern California, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest.

About 41% of the issues reported having “no connection” to Netflix, and others getting various error messages, according to users complaining on social media.

The company responded on Twitter, saying, “We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix.”

