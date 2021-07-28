Now we know why Sting was hanging with Selena Gomez, Steve Martin & Martin Short in January

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Back in January, Steve Martin posted a photo of himself with Martin Short and Selena Gomez — his co-stars in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building — and Sting was in the picture, too. At the time, Martin wrote that it was a “special day” on set, but Hulu wouldn’t confirm that Sting was actually in the show. Well, now we know he is.

The full trailer for the series has dropped, and the former Police frontman makes an appearance as himself. The show follows Martin, Gomez and Short as the three true-crime fanatics who decide to do a podcast about the murder of one of the residents of their New York City apartment building — and attempt to solve the crime in the process.

In the trailer, we learn that the police believe the murderer is one of the building residents, and we see Sting, who is seemingly one of those residents, opening the door to his palatial apartment. “There’s a very strong chance the killer is musical superstar Sting,” declares Short.

“The guy from U2?” Gomez asks, prompting to Martin to wince at the young star’s appalling lack of knowledge about one-named singers of iconic ’80s bands.

Of course, in real life, Sting does own a palatial apartment in New York City, so the casting is somewhat believable.

Only Murders in the Building debuts August 30 on Hulu.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

