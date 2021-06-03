NOW WE DAHNCE: Taylor Swift offering new “willow” remix for today only

Beth Garrabrant

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to hear Taylor Swift‘s latest gift to her fans.

Taylor’s online store is selling digitally autographed “fan editions” of her album evermore, each with a different cover, for $4.99. Each version comes with a brand-new track: “willow (’90s trend remix).” The remix is titled after a line in “willow” that goes “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend.”

Taylor explains on Instagram that the offer is her thank-you to fans for helping her break the record for biggest sales week for a vinyl album since 1991. After evermore arrived on vinyl on May 28, it sold a record 40,000 copies in just three days.

“You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week…like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE,” Taylor writes on Instagram. “The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site.”

She adds, “Put her on repeat for a good time but if you don’t want to have a good time there’s always ‘champagne problems’ & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings.”

