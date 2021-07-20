‘NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 79,’ plus 1980s compilation, coming August 6

Universal Music Group/Sony Music Entertainment

Get ready for another edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music!

The compilation series will release its 79th volume next month, featuring 16 major hits including “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Beautiful Mistakes” by Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber, “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence and more.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 79 is due out August 6. On the same day, another compilation album, NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 1980s, will be released.

The 1980s album will feature 18 of the biggest tracks of that decade, including Eurythmics‘ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Duran Duran’s “Rio,” Daryl Hall and John Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” Toto’s “Africa,” Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger” and more.

Here is the track list:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 79

Masked Wolf — “Astronaut in the Ocean”

Riton X Nightcrawlers featuring Mufasa & Hypeman — “Friday (Dopamine re-edit)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon — “Peaches”

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion — “Beautiful Mistakes”

Ariana Grande — “pov”

Kali Uchis — “Telepatia”

Olivia Rodrigo — “deja vu”

Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Duncan Laurence — “Arcade”

Imagine Dragons — “Follow You”

Nelly & Florida George Line — “Lil Bit”

AJR — “Way Less Sad”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae — “You”

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers — “Leave Before You Love Me”

NOW Presents What’s Next:

Mike Mineo — “What Love Is”

Q — “Take Me Where Your Heart Is”

19 &You — “Heard/Heart”

Destiny Rogers — “West Like” feat. Kalan.FrFr

Carly Gibert — “Interstellar”

Aidan Bissett — “More Than Friends”

NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 1890s

George Michael — “Monkey” (7″ Edit Remastered)

Eurythmics — “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (Remastered)

Simple Minds — “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (12″ Version)

John Mellencamp — “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)”

The Clash — “Rock the Casbah” (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

Duran Duran — “Rio”

Tears for Fears — “Shout”

Survivor — “Eye of the Tiger”

Rick Springfield — “Jessie’s Girl”

Wang Chung — “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”

A-ha — “Take On Me”

Billy Idol — “Rebel Yell”

INXS — “Need You Tonight”

The Bangles — “Walk Like an Egyptian”

Daryl Hall & John Oates — “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)”

Toto — “Africa”

Foreigner — “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Journey — “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.