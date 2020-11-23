Now AOC is defending Harry Styles and his dress

Harry Styles‘ Vogue cover, which pictures him wearing a Gucci gown, has become a hot topic of conversation after the pics were criticized by some conservative commentators. Harry’s since been defended on Twitter by stars like Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil, Elijah Wood, Zach Braff and Sara Bareilles. But now even politicians are coming to his defense.

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, was asked on Instagram what she thought of Harry’s fashion choice, and in an Instagram Stories response captured by Harper’s Bazaar, she said she was all for it.

“It looks wonderful,” she wrote. “The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully. The hair and jacket styling gave me James Dean vibes too.”

Explaining why she believes the photo has provoked anger, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez added, “Some people are mad at it bc some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc.”

“If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point,” she continued. “What’s the point of creating things if they don’t make people think? Or feel or reflect? Especially as an artist or creative. Who wants to see the same thins all the time?”

“Anyway, it looks bomb so…[shrugging shoulders emoji],” the congresswoman concluded.

AOC herself has been criticized for a magazine spread. After she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in a $14,000 outfit, she was called hypocritical for enjoying “the fruits of capitalism” while being a “socialist.”

But she quickly clapped back, “The whole ‘she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers’ gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of ‘let’s willfully act stupid,'” adding, “you don’t get to keep the clothes.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.