The Beatles have a new song! But is it really new?

After loosing John Lennon in 1980 the Beatles thought they were done! But then in 1994 Yoko Ono gave them a tape of songs he had been working on and they were back in business except for one song Now and Then. They couldn’t make it work. Now 2023 with brand new technology they are once again back to making music.

Now and Then

How they did it

