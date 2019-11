Subtle, sweet and super delish. You can always make with canned pumpkin but this way is obviously more organic and a nice way to dispose of that (un-carved) pumpkin you displayed for Halloween.

Roasting the pumpkin is the only part of this recipe that takes any length of time. And once it's done, this soup comes together fast! Plus, it requires just 7 ingredients you probably have on hand.