November is National Adoption Month

Instant Family…..Go see it.  

My daughter and her husband have done this and they LOVE this movie.

Adoption is not our whole story, but it is a very big part of it. It was not the easiest way to build our family, but man has it been beautiful. Did you know there are over 100,000 children in foster care waiting to be adopted?

Adoption isn’t a part of every families story… But maybe it could be a part of yours?

Have questions about adoption? Please ask us, we love to share our story.
#adoptionawareness#nationaladoptionday#adoptionmonth

Trailer: HERE

Clips (about 10 minutes): HERE

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
