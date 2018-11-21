November is National Adoption Month

Adoption is not our whole story, but it is a very big part of it. It was not the easiest way to build our family, but man has it been beautiful. Did you know there are over 100,000 children in foster care waiting to be adopted?

Adoption isn’t a part of every families story… But maybe it could be a part of yours?

Have questions about adoption? Please ask us, we love to share our story.

#adoptionawareness#nationaladoptionday#adoptionmonth