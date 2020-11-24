Notable Grammy 2020 milestones: Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Beyoncé & beyond

Beth Garrabrant

You’ve likely already heard that Beyoncé‘s nine Grammy nominations today make her the most-nominated female artist of all time, with 79 career nods. But other artists racked up some notable accomplishments with their nominations as well, as Billboard points out.

Among Taylor Swift‘s six nominations is one for Song of the Year, for “Cardigan.” It’s her fifth nod in this category, more than any other female songwriter in Grammy history.

Thanks to “Circles,” Post Malone is the first artist in more than 30 years to be nominated for Record of the Year three years in a row. He was previously nominated last year for “Sunflower,” and two years ago for “Rockstar.” The last artist who pulled this off was Steve Winwood, from 1986-1988.

Harry Styles is the first member of One Direction to receive a Grammy nomination. He has three nods, and in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album, he’s up against his former girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Noah Cyrus — Miley‘s little sister — is nominated for Best New Artist. Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was nominated in that same category 28 years ago. This is the first time a child of a Best New Artist nominee has shown up in this category since 1985, when Julian Lennon was nominated. His dad, John Lennon, won the award as a member of The Beatles.

Beyoncé is nominated twice in the Record of the Year category, for her song “Black Parade” and also for “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit on which she’s featured. She’s just the second artist in history to receive two nods in this category in the same year. Seven years ago, Pharrell Williams was the first, thanks to his features on “Get Lucky,” by Daft Punk, and “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air January 31 on CBS, with The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah as host.

