Not Wise To Cut Off A Semi~Especially On Icy Roads

What prompts car drivers to cut off semi trucks?
.Because of the size, people don’t realize how fast a Big truck is actually moving. (perspective)
. Cars are somehow “getting back” at the truck for making them have to pass. (road rage)
. Drivers just don’t understand how dangerous it is being around big trucks (ignorance)
I had it happen multiple times today going down a mountain pass on icy roads. A few had to pretty much jump a slush berm to change lanes in front of me.
Cutting off a Semi Truck is a good way to get yourself ran over, seriously not a good driving practice.
So….. the next time you are driving, just watch how often it happens, and you will be aware of doing it yourself.
