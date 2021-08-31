Not One but Two Free Donuts with Proof of Vaccination

CTR Photos|BigStock

Krispy Kreme was among the first chains to offer free food to customers who showed valid proof

of their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Now, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal and encouraging more Americans to get their vaccines

by offering two free donuts for a limited time—and one of the donuts

is an exclusive heart-shaped glazed.

The “Show Your Heart” campaign is taking place at Krispy Kreme donut shops

from August 30 to September 5

and will give fans who show their vaccinations cards two donuts completely free of charge.

Those donuts include an original glazed and a new heart-shaped glazed which looks so

cute and packs the same sweet flavor you already love.

Since Krispy Kreme started their vaccination campaign back in March 2021,

the company has given out 2.5 million free donuts and they’re not stopping there.

After the “Show Your Heart” campaign ends on September 5,

Krispy Kreme will continue their one free donut per day

for vaccinated individuals deal through the rest of the year.

