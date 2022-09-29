Not in My Neighborhood

Tinnakorn|BigStock

Sex trafficking is the second-largest criminal industry in the country and affects every age, gender, race, and social class.

Together we can fight this horrible injustice.

Learn how to recognize if trafficking is happening around you.

OnWatch™ is a survivor-led training designed to empower you to spot, report, and prevent sex trafficking where you live, work, and play. Through true survivor experiences, industry experts explain the key indicators of trafficking, as well as how you can support a survivor’s path to freedom.

When you take the training you can post your certificate and raise awareness encouraging others to take the training.

OnWatch Training

