Credit: BigStockPhoto

Not a Shotgun Wedding… But This Couple Sure Jumped the Gun!

May 26, 2020

This adorable couple from the Emerald Isle got engaged in 2017 and FINALLY picked a date for the wedding late last year.  They both tattooed the future date on their forearms…. then “it” happened.  What do they call it?  Oh, yeah… coronavirus!

 

 

 

Nobody knows Roman Numerals… they could tell a fib!

What did we learn?  Pub crawls and tattoos seldom mix well.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only