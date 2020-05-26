Not a Shotgun Wedding… But This Couple Sure Jumped the Gun!

This adorable couple from the Emerald Isle got engaged in 2017 and FINALLY picked a date for the wedding late last year. They both tattooed the future date on their forearms…. then “it” happened. What do they call it? Oh, yeah… coronavirus!

Francis and Fionnuala were so excited by their big day that they decided to ink it on their skin. At least they can laugh about it now 😬https://t.co/v9Hw0LiCdr — Tyla (@Tyla) May 25, 2020

Nobody knows Roman Numerals… they could tell a fib!

What did we learn? Pub crawls and tattoos seldom mix well.