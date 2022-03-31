Nostalgia bomb! NSYNC launches all-new merchandise collection

Courtesy of Epic Rights and NSYNC

While fans are hoping for an NSYNC reunion, the band has returned in the form of all-new merchandise.

Titled the NSYNC Lifestyle Collection, the new offering is steeped in nostalgia. If you miss the patterns, fonts and colors that were popular in the late ’90s and early ’00s, you’re in luck. The capsule embraces those retro looks through various sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts and more.

All items contain lyrics, references and other NSYNC influences. One jade-green hoodie capitalizes on the popular “It’s gonna be May” meme — a play on how Justin Timberlake pronounces “me” in the 2000 hit “It’s Gonna Be Me” — by featuring heart-shaped flowers along with the phrase “Guess What?!”

“This new lifestyle collection feels like an evolution in merch style for us,” the band says in a statement. “It’s been fun working together creating a new aesthetic and we are excited to share it! Hope the fans and everyone feel this special line!”

Fans can begin browsing the new, limited-edition merch now on the Grammy-nominated band’s official website.

