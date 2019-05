We love our Hummingbirds, and we have a few species exclusive to the NW (HERE). If you’d like to attract some Hummingbirds to your yard or garden, it’s a slight bit of commitment (but I think you can handle it). Some really great tips (HERE).

Hummingbird Feeder Juice

Mix 1 part sugar with 4 parts water (for example, 1 cup of sugar with 4 cups of water), and bring to a boil to kill any bacteria or mold present. Cool and fill feeder. Refresh every few days, especially during the warmer months.