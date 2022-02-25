Norah Jones re-releasing special 20th anniversary edition of debut album ‘Come Away with Me’

ABC/Randy Holmes

Norah Jones had the perfect way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her critically acclaimed debut album, Come Away with Me. The “Don’t Know Why” singer is re-releasing a special anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning record.

Fans will be able to get their hands on four different versions of Come Away with Me, including a four-LP super deluxe reissue. That set comes jam-packed with 44 tracks — 22 of which have been previously unreleased, including never-before-heard demos and, for the first time, the first version of ﻿Come Away with Me﻿, “which offers a fascinating look at the album that might have been,” per the official press release.

In addition, the LP pack also offers a remastered version of the original record, and shares the complete story of how Norah made her number-one album.

Norah is also releasing a three-CD set that contains everything in the four-LP set, sans the original first recording of the album. Fans can also get their hands on a single LP and CD reissue that “captures the nostalgia of the now-classic album,” per the official release.

The 20th anniversary edition sets, which will be released on April 29, are now available to preorder on Norah’s official website.

Come Away with Me was released February 26, 2002 and swept the 2003 Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, in addition to Song and Record of the year for the breakout hit, “Don’t Know Why.” The album also earned Norah the Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Come Away with Me is RIAA-certified 12-times Platinum and It has sold nearly 30 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.