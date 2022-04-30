Nominate a ‘Healthcare Hero’ to Score Free Chipotle for a Year

Wavebreak Media Ltd|BigStock

In honor of National Nurses Day, May 6th.

Chipotle announced it is recognizing healthcare heroes by awarding 2,000 medical professionals with free Chipotle for a year, marking the most “free Chipotle for a year” awards given out at one time in the brand’s history.

Here’s how it works:

Now through May 6, 2022 – National Nurses Day – Chipotle is encouraging fans to nominate and tag a healthcare hero that has made a positive impact on their life or their community by leaving a comment about their incredible efforts in the following posts on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels:

Starting the week of May 9, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 medical professionals tagged in fans’ comments to receive free Chipotle for a year. The 2,000 chosen healthcare heroes will be notified through direct messages.

Additionally, starting today, Chipotle is featuring the American Nurses Foundation in its real change platform on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Through May 31, fans can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help provide support for nurses across the country.

