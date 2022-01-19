Nobody puts Howie in a corner: Backstreet Boy joins new celeb dance show ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’

Antony Platt/FOX

Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Nick Carter have both been on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and now their bandmate Howie Dorough will be trying his luck on a different kind of celebrity dance show.

FOX’s The Real Dirty Dancing, hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has celebrities learning the actual dance routines from the iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing while staying at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which stood in for the fictional Catskills resort Kellerman’s in the movie. And yes, the famous “lift” is one of the things they’ll have to learn.

In addition to Howie, the other celebs who are competing will be High School Musical star Corbin Bleu, chef Cat Cora, retired NFL star Antonio Gates, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes of MADtv fame, Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, Loni Love of The Real and WWE Divas champ Brie Bella.

In each episode of the four-episode series, one celebrity couple will be “put in a corner,” and at the end, one male and one female contestant will be crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny.”

The Real Dirty Dancing airs Tuesdays on February 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

