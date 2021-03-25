No White House Easter Egg Roll This Year

Eggi821|BigStock

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled for the second straight year.A spokesman for first lady Jill Biden tweeted that the White House will mark the holiday by sending

out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals in the coming days.

The White House Historical Association said it will host some online Easter Egg Roll activities.

The souvenir wooden eggs that are usually given to children at the event are also on sale online.

One of the eggs features the Biden family dogs Champ and Major.

The White House is sending out thousands of the 2021 wooden White House Easter eggs

to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

You can also purchase the eggs here.

The first White House Egg roll was held in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes,

and it has become an Easter tradition every year since.

But plans for last year’s event on the South Lawn were squashed by COVID-19 as well.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069