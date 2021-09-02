No Video Games on School Nights

China just put a new law in place that’s sure to have Americans of all ages doing a double-take.
Kids can no longer play videos games on school nights. What’s more,
they can play for only one hour per night on Fridays, Saturdays,
and Sundays, from 8 to 9pm, to be exact.
The rules apply to anyone under 18 and are aimed at curbing what authorities
call “youth video game addiction.”
Earlier this month, an official state outlet used the phrase “spiritual opium” to describe the games.
If you’re wondering how on earth the state could possibly enforce this,
the onus apparently will be on game-makers.
Companies will be required to boot minors
off their systems except during their allotted three hours per week,
and they will be under scrutiny to make sure they don’t allow
anyone to slip in under a fake identity.
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069