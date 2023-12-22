No, Taylor Swift’s birthday ring didn’t come from Travis Kelce

James Devaney/GC Images

The mysterious gifter of the opal ring Taylor Swift was rocking on her birthday has been revealed … and it wasn’t Travis Kelce.

Taylor’s friend Keleigh Sperry, the wife of actor Miles Teller, posted a close-up of the ring in its box on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled.”

Then, Sperry took a swipe at the many websites that reported that Travis gave Taylor the wing, adding, “So to all media outlets and Melissa at DeuxMoi, here ya go!”

The ring features an oversize opal ringed with blue topaz stones. Taylor has said in the past that opal is her favorite gemstone.

The night of her birthday, Taylor was seen displaying the sparkler to Keleigh and Miles, who both starred in the video for her song “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Taylor plans to spend Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve with Travis, because he’s scheduled to play those days and Taylor plans to attend the games.

