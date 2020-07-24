No Second Date Texts

Some texts you can send if you weren’t into the first date.

Some dates are so good,

they make you want to stay up late and dissect every single juicy detail with your crew.

Some can be so bad,

all you can think about is getting straight home to marathon Netflix.

On successful nights,

your post-date ritual probably includes sending an,

“I loved hanging out tonight,” text.

In the same vein, it’s time to normalize sending a text if you weren’t into your date.

Because even though ghosting feels like just another part of dating,

it can still be hurtful, and most of the time, honesty is the best policy.

1. Hey! I just want to let you know that I enjoyed meeting you last night, but I didn’t feel that much romantic chemistry between us. I wanted to be honest instead of wasting any more of your time!

2. About our date last week: I really liked hanging out with you, but I’ve met someone who I think is a better match. Wishing you the best!

3. I just want to say, I think you’re a wonderful person, but I’ve met someone else who I’d like to explore things with and don’t want to lead you on. Thanks for spending time with me and I’m wishing you all the best!

For More: Click Here

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069